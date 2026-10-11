FAMILY SHOWING Rob Lowe’s Son Gets Married Weeks After Niece’s Death Gwyneth Paltrow officiated the star-studded ceremony. emilyymarkus, Instagram

Rob Lowe and Sheryl Berkoff’s son Matthew Lowe, 33, tied the knot with Emily Markus in Santa Barbara, California, on Saturday. Gwyneth Paltrow officiated the ceremony, which drew A-list guests including Katy Perry, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Cameron Diaz, Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo, and Maria Shriver. Paltrow, 52, has been friends with Matthew’s parents for decades. She first met Berkoff as a teenager, when Berkoff worked as a makeup artist for her mother, actress Blythe Danner. The groom announced the couple’s engagement in July 2025 on Instagram with a series of photos of the proposal with the caption: “Lord of the rings.” The wedding comes weeks after Rob’s niece, Fiona, the 13-year-old daughter of his brother Chad Lowe, died. The family has expressed its grief over Fiona’s death and requested privacy as they mourn. The wedding was the first time Chad, Kim, and their surviving daughters had appeared in public since her death.

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