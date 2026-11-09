 Skip to main content
A LIFE IN STYLE

Robert De Niro’s Model Ex Dead After Health Battle

The twin children she shares with De Niro announced her passing.

Robert De Niro and Toukie Smith circa 1990.

Art Zelin/Art Zelin, Getty Images

By Lauren Hartley

Actress and model Toukie Smith, best known for her role on the NBC sitcom 227 and her longtime romance with Robert De Niro, has died at 74. Smith’s passing came after a “long, courageous battle” with multiple sclerosis. Smith’s 30-year-old twin children with De Niro, Julian and Airyn, announced their mother’s death last Wednesday at a hospital in New York. In 1978, Smith was named Bloomingdale’s Model of the Year after posing for several magazines and designers, including Hubert de Givenchy and Thierry Mugler. The Philadelphia-born actress appeared in ‘90s films Talkin’ Dirty After Dark, I Like It Like That, and The Preacher’s Wife. Smith and De Niro began dating in 1988, though the timeline of their on-again, off-again relationship is unclear. They welcomed their children via surrogate in 1995. When asked about her personal life in 1990, Smith told the Los Angeles Times, “What’s great about a private life is it’s private.”

Read it at People

CHEAT SHEET

‘Call of Duty’ Chat Sparks Chaos Aboard Frontier Flight

Robert De Niro’s Model Ex Dead After Health Battle

Divers Find 3,300-Year-Old Treasure at Bottom of Lake

Disney Legend and 3-Time Purple Heart Recipient Dies at 92

Olympic Giant Running for President Warns Trump

United Flight Forced to Land After Weird Smell Fills Cabin

SEE MORE CHEATS