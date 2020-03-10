Robert Durst Will Testify in Murder Trial That He ‘Panicked’ When He Found Friend’s Body
Real estate heir Robert Durst will testify in his own defense in the Los Angeles murder trial of his best friend, Susan Berman. According to the New York Daily News, Durst’s attorney said during an address to the jury Wednesday that his client will testify that he “found” Berman’s body in her home in December 200 and “panicked.” “Bob Durst did not kill Susan Berman and he doesn’t know who did. He did find her body, shortly after someone shot her in the back of the head,” lawyer Dick DeGuerin said in court. DeGuerin also referred to the infamous “cadaver note” written by Durst, claiming his client “wrote the anonymous letter” so that Berman’s body could he discovered before running away. “He’s run away all his life,” he said. “Bob doesn’t make good decisions. It’s part of his makeup. It’s typical of his emotional condition which has been diagnosed on the mild side of autism.”
Prosecutors claim Durst killed Berman to keep her from speaking to authorities about the 1982 disappearance of his first wife Kathleen McCormack Durst. Durst has pleaded not guilty in the case.