CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    RFK Jr. Slated to Make First Appearance as 2024 Candidate at Bitcoin Conference

    YIKES

    Katie Hawkinson

    Robert F. Kennedy Jr. delivers a speech announcing his candidacy for the Democratic presidential nomination.

    Brian Snyder/Reuters

    Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is set to make his first appearance as a 2024 presidential candidate, as the keynote speaker for the Bitcoin 2023 conference in Miami, Florida—advertised as the largest event of its kind. Kennedy is a long-time proponent of bitcoin, reflecting libertarian messaging around cryptocurrency as a tool to fight repressive governance. Kennedy—a staunch anti-vaccine advocate and environmental lawyer—has been eyeing the White House since last month, when he launched a primary bid against President Joe Biden. A spokesperson for Kennedy told NBC News he will not be paid for this event or any other speaking engagements during his campaign.

    Read it at NBC News