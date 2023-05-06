CHEAT SHEET
RFK Jr. Slated to Make First Appearance as 2024 Candidate at Bitcoin Conference
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is set to make his first appearance as a 2024 presidential candidate, as the keynote speaker for the Bitcoin 2023 conference in Miami, Florida—advertised as the largest event of its kind. Kennedy is a long-time proponent of bitcoin, reflecting libertarian messaging around cryptocurrency as a tool to fight repressive governance. Kennedy—a staunch anti-vaccine advocate and environmental lawyer—has been eyeing the White House since last month, when he launched a primary bid against President Joe Biden. A spokesperson for Kennedy told NBC News he will not be paid for this event or any other speaking engagements during his campaign.