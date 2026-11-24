Action Movie Icon, 79, Makes Rare Red-Carpet Appearance
The “RoboCop” star posed with his wife and castmates at the star-studded London event.
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Peter Weller has delighted fans with multiple red-carpet appearances—a rare occurrence for the normally reclusive actor.
The 79-year-old RoboCop star appeared on the red carpet for the premiere of his new film, The Further MisAdventures of Cliff Booth, on Nov. 23 at BFI IMAX in London.
Weller posed alongside his co-stars in head-to-toe black, topped off with a purple scarf and blue-and-orange-shaded glasses.
The Oscar nominee’s wife, Shari Stowe, joined Weller on the red carpet, wearing a leather dress and gloves, brown suede heels, and a gray fur jacket.
The couple has been married for more than two decades, having wed in 2006.
The actor, who played the titular character in RoboCop and RoboCop 2, joined the cast of The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, including Scott Caan, David Fincher, Elizabeth Debicki, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, for the European press tour, which included events on Nov. 16 and 21.
The movie is set to release on Netflix on Dec. 23.
Before the premiere of Weller’s film, he made his latest commercial appearance in May 2026 as a panelist at the 2026 TMC Classic Film Festival, where he attended a RoboCop screening.
Four years later, the actor was cast in the first RoboCop film in 1987. The sci-fi movie went on to receive two Oscar nominations in 1988 and a special achievement award for sound effects editing.
While the actor did not get an Oscar for his performances in the cult-classic films, he previously received an Academy Award nomination in 1983 for his short film Partners.
The actor also made headlines in the late 1970s for his high-profile relationship with actress Ali McGraw.
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