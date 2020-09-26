CHEAT SHEET
Rochester Mayor Names Interim Police Chief in Wake of Daniel Prude Death
The mayor of Rochester, New York named an interim chief of police Saturday after firing the previous head over his handling of the death of a Black man in police custody. Lovely Warren promoted Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan, a former lieutenant with the department, to the post. “Ironically, I left law enforcement because I wanted to have a bigger hand in keeping people out of jail,” Herriott-Sullivan said at a press conference. Warren fired Le’Ron Singletary after the death of Daniel Prude in March, which his department attempted to keep from the public. Footage of the incident was made public in September and showed Prude suffocating with a hood over his head as officers detained him. Protests have roiled Rochester since.