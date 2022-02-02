Dolly Parton, Eminem, and A Tribe Called Quest Are Rock Hall Nominees

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced the nominees for its class of 2022 on Wednesday, and as per usual, it’s quite the eclectic lineup. Potentially joining this year’s class of inductees are first-time nominees Dolly Parton, A Tribe Called Quest, and Beck.

Eminem has also secured a nomination in his first year of eligibility. The rules state that an artist or band can land a spot on the ballot no earlier than 25 years after the release of their first commercial recording (and Em’s debut album indeed came out in 1996—feel old yet?). Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, and Duran Duran round out the batch of first-time nominees.

Meanwhile, English experimental pop artist Kate Bush has once again made the cut after being nominated twice before. She’s back on the list alongside fellow previous nominees Rage Against the Machine, Devo, Dionne Warwick, Pat Benatar, Fela Kuti, New York Dolls, MC5, Judas Priest, and Eurythmics.

A group of more than 1,000 artists, historians, and music industry professionals vote on who will actually get inducted into rock’s hallowed hall out of the 17 nominees. Inductees will be announced in May, with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony taking place this fall.