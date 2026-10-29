HOLIDAY HORROR Rock Formation Collapse Kills 3 at Popular Tourist Destination The crash occurred on Turkey’s Republic Day, a popular time for tourists to visit the site. Ihlas News Agency/Ihlas News Agency, Reuters # 1

Part of a large volcanic rock formation collapsed on Thursday in Cappadocia, a historical region of Turkey and a popular tourist destination. At least three people were killed, and another five were injured during the collapse, which happened near a parking lot at an entrance to the site, officials say. Recent heavy rain likely caused the sudden crash, Gov. Huseyin Kok told AP News. “We hope that there are no other casualties,” he said. “We are deeply saddened.” Kok said two of the three victims were Turkish nationals but did not identify the third. Rescue teams are still searching for people who may be trapped under the debris. Justice Minister Akin Gurlek said an investigation into the incident has been launched. The central Turkey site is one of the country’s most visited tourism locations, known for its distinctive rock formations and ancient underground cities. The collapse happened on Turkey’s Republic Day, a popular time for holiday crowds to visit the area.

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