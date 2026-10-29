 Skip to main content
HOLIDAY HORROR

Rock Formation Collapse Kills 3 at Popular Tourist Destination

The crash occurred on Turkey’s Republic Day, a popular time for tourists to visit the site.

A fire truck and ambulances are parked near the scene in Goreme, central Cappadocia, Turkey, after rocks fell from a fairy chimney, a volcanic rock formation, following heavy rainfall.

Ihlas News Agency/Ihlas News Agency, Reuters

By Lauren Hartley

Part of a large volcanic rock formation collapsed on Thursday in Cappadocia, a historical region of Turkey and a popular tourist destination. At least three people were killed, and another five were injured during the collapse, which happened near a parking lot at an entrance to the site, officials say. Recent heavy rain likely caused the sudden crash, Gov. Huseyin Kok told AP News. “We hope that there are no other casualties,” he said. “We are deeply saddened.” Kok said two of the three victims were Turkish nationals but did not identify the third. Rescue teams are still searching for people who may be trapped under the debris. Justice Minister Akin Gurlek said an investigation into the incident has been launched. The central Turkey site is one of the country’s most visited tourism locations, known for its distinctive rock formations and ancient underground cities. The collapse happened on Turkey’s Republic Day, a popular time for holiday crowds to visit the area.

Read it at AP News

CHEAT SHEET

Rock Formation Collapse Kills 3 at Popular Tourist Site

Death Row Woman’s Fate Revealed After Botched Execution

Fox Anchor, 36, Engaged to Millionaire Equinox Chairman, 62

Former ‘GMA’ Star Makes Surprise Move to Rival Morning Show

MAGA Lettuce Grower Hit With Another Recall

Beach Boys Axe Shows After Devastating Health Update

SEE MORE CHEATS