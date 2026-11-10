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PUNK ROCK PIONEER

Rock Legend Dies at 75 After Revealing Devastating Diagnosis

Richard Lloyd co-founded Television, the band that pioneered the New York punk-rock scene.

Guitarist Richard Lloyd in 1977.

Michael Putland/Michael Putland, Getty Images

By Lauren Hartley

The guitarist from the iconic rock band Television has died at age 75, after being diagnosed with cholangiocarcinoma, a rare and aggressive form of bile-duct cancer, in March. Richard Lloyd’s family announced he died Saturday at his home in Chattanooga, Tennessee. In the ‘70s, Lloyd co-founded Television, the band that pioneered the New York punk rock scene. He was known for being half of the iconic dual-guitar attack alongside lead singer Tom Verlaine. In August, Lloyd’s bandmate Sean Seymour launched a GoFundMe to help cover the guitarist’s medical and living costs. According to Seymour, Lloyd had tumors in his liver and one near a major blood vessel that made surgery impossible. He had been admitted to the ICU seven times for tumor-related complications. “Thank you all from the bottom of my heart for all the various donations, sharing the gofundme link, and the wonderful well wishes,“ Lloyd said on the page in October. As of Tuesday, donations are continuing to roll in, with almost $138,000 raised toward the $150,000 goal. Lloyd is survived by his wife, Sheila O’Keefe Lloyd; son, Dylan; and brother, Eric Lloyd.

Read it at Daily Mail

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