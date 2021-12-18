CHEAT SHEET
Rockettes Cancel Christmas Spectacular as COVID Cases Explode
With Christmas just a week away, the Rockettes have announced that they are pulling the plug on the rest of their Christmas Spectacular due to “increasing challenges with the pandemic.” The decision to cancel Christmas unfolded incrementally, though rapidly, as the Radio City dancers first announced early Friday that only the day’s four shows would not go on due to a COVID-19 outbreak among production. Six hours later, a subsequent announcement confirmed that there would be no more kicklines and the whole, holiday season had been canceled. The tweet concluded: “We had hoped we could make it through the season . . . and look forward to welcoming fans back to Radio City Music Hall in 2022.”