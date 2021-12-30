Convenience Store Clerk Arrested After Assaulting Black Man Having a Seizure, Police Say

Read it at WRAL News
A man has been hospitalized after allegedly being beaten by a clerk as he suffered a seizure in a North Carolina store. The store clerk is now facing assault charges after his arrest this week, WRAL News reports. Gregory Evans started to shake and was unable to stabilize himself while browsing a convenience store in Rocky Mount on Dec. 22. In a video of the incident, the clerk tells Evans—a Black man—to get out of the store and can be seen beating him with a stick. Since the incident, some residents have protested the convenience store and said the employees were notorious for acting in “a negative and discriminatory way.” Evans’ family said the 56-year-old is still unable to move his whole body.