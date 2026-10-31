SHRINKING BASE Rogan Reveals What Has MAGA Voters Turning on Trump The Trump-voting pod bro feels betrayed by a broken MAGA promise, too.

Joe Rogan has revealed why Donald Trump voters are turning against the president.

Rogan, who endorsed Trump in 2024, said supporters feel betrayed by Trump promising no new wars but then starting one with Iran that has no end date in sight.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The thing that disappoints everybody who supported Trump before he got into office was one of his big things that everybody agreed with was no more war,” Rogan said on his show. “Like, please, that sounds great.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 16: (L-R) Daniel Cormier, Joe Rogan and President-elect Donald Trump talk during the UFC 309 event at Madison Square Garden on November 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC) Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Rogan repeated reports that Trump is expected to ramp up strikes against Iran after the midterm elections on Tuesday. The Trump administration has briefed allies in the region to prepare for a short but intense round of strikes on Iran that could come as soon as Nov. 4, just a day after the midterm elections, three senior Gulf Arab officials have told MS NOW.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A lot of people are worried that after the midterms, so when the midterms are over, that’s when they’re going to start doing more in Iran,” Rogan said on his show. “It’s not resolved.”

Rogan hosted Trump on his podcast for a marathon 3-hour interview on the homestretch of the 2024 election and went on to endorse him. However, he has been more critical of the president since he returned to office, breaking with him over issues like the war with Iran, the Epstein files, and the violent tactics used by ICE.

The Republican Party is expected to face steep losses in the next week’s midterms, with a CNN poll finding that the Iran war—and the sky-high gas prices it has caused—is among the core issues behind Trump’s sinking popularity with his GOP base.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register