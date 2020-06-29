Roger Stone Ordered to Report to Prison Next Month After Delay Rejected

Read it at The Washington Post
A federal judge ordered Roger Stone to report to a federal prison in Jesup, Georgia, on July 14 because there are no confirmed coronavirus cases at the minimum security prison. Stone, who was meant to report to prison on June 30 while he appeals his conviction of lying and witness tampering in a congressional investigation, had sought a delay in his report date due to the coronavirus pandemic. Prosecutors did not oppose the delay, but U.S. District Judge Amy Berman granted only a two-week delay in a sealed opinion. Berman wrote that she denied the two-month delay because Stone had already been given more than 60 days to surrender.