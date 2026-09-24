Peter Byrne, the singer behind the iconic ’80s hit “Always Something There to Remind Me”, has died at the age of 74. The Naked Eyes vocalist died peacefully on September 14 in Los Angeles following a brief illness, the band’s manager told Billboard. His cause of death has not been made public. Byrne kicked off his career in the 1970s, working with different artists until he started Naked Eyes in 1982 with Rob Fisher. Their self-titled debut album made the Billboard Top 200, but the hit “Always Something There to Remind Me” really left a mark, reaching number 8 on the chart. He also lent his voice to the hit “Promises, Promises.” Despite their success, they split in 1984 and never toured together, TMZ reports. Fisher died in 1999, and seven years later Byrne restarted the group. Byrne is survived by his three children, Merlin, Dylan, and Chloe, and his siblings, Eileen, Sandy, Carol, and Steve.
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- 1Singer Behind Iconic ’80s Hit Dies at 74NEVER FORGOTTENHe reprised the band in 2007.
- 2Amateur Archeologist Unearths Priceless 2,000-Year-Old HaulPRICELESS DISCOVERYThe 934 silver Roman coins amount to roughly six years of a soldier’s savings.
Shop with ScoutedThis Scalp-Care Duo Combats Hair Thinning and Dandruff ROOT CAUSEConsider it your hair’s daily multivitamin.
- 3Legendary NBA Coach Marries Former Assistant’s Ex-WifeTHREE-POINTERThe two men won multiple championships together.
- 4Construction Workers Stumble Across Prehistoric DiscoveryTHUNDER BEASTScientists still don’t know exactly what it is.
Shop with ScoutedPlot Twist: These Cannabis Gummies May Curb Your AppetiteFORGET THE MUNCHIESThe THC-free gummies support focus and may even keep cravings in check.
- 5Rogue AI Hacks Into Government in Terrifying FirstHELLO, SKYNET?The state targeted by the OpenAI program called the “completely unacceptable” attack a “warning” of what the future holds.
- 6Beach Boys Abruptly Cancel Shows at the Last MinuteBAD VIBRATIONSThe tour celebrates the 60th anniversary of Pet Sounds.
- 7Overboard Cruise Passenger Was Dad on Anniversary TripSEARCH UNDERWAYThe father of three was just days away from his 15th wedding anniversary.
- 8The Looker Brings Stories of Beauty & Growth to SubstackMAKE THE CHANGELive longer. Feel better. Look your best.
Shop with ScoutedThis Dessert-Flavored Bar Is Powered by Protein and CreatineFUEL FOR THOUGHTThis guilt-free treat is the perfect healthy on-the-go snack.
- 9Harvey Weinstein Learns Fate in New York RetrialHARD TIMEThe 74-year-old was slapped with a sentence that will likely keep him behind bars for the rest of his life.
- 10Taylor and Tay Lautner Give Their First Baby the Family NameTRIPLE TThe couple had to let the “Taylor” name live on.
An amateur archeologist has discovered Germany’s largest-ever hoard of ancient Roman silver coins. Oliver Reidl was searching a field in Wesseling, western Germany, with a metal detector when he realized something was buried beneath him. Researchers later recovered 934 silver denarii dating to the reign of Emperor Hadrian, nearly 2,000 years ago, between 39 B.C. and A.D. 459. They believe the coins, weighing around 6.8 pounds in total, were likely deliberately hidden during the second century A.D. “Of course, we can only speculate about the motives, but it’s very likely that someone wanted to keep this money safe,” Erich Classen, state archeologist and director of the office, told the Associated Press. “After all, banks didn’t exist back then.” Now displayed at the LVR-LandesMuseum in Bonn, the treasure has left archaeologists wondering who buried it — and why. One theory points to a Roman soldier. Legionaries earned about 300 denarii a year, with roughly half going on food and equipment. Researchers estimate the hoard represented around six years of savings.
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When it comes to concerns like shedding, breakage, excess oil, and dandruff, your scalp (not your strands) is often the culprit. We tend to forget that, just like our face, our scalp is actually skin, which means it deserves a little TLC beyond whatever shampoo happens to be sitting in the shower. Dead skin cells, excess sebum, sweat, and product buildup can accumulate on the scalp, causing follicle congestion and inflammation, which can disrupt the natural hair growth cycle.
That’s where Nutrire’s two-part scalp-care system comes in. Designed to address common concerns like shedding, flaking, dryness, and excess oil at the root, the Day & Night Duo essentially gives your scalp its own a.m. and p.m. skincare routine. “Most people respond to thinning by changing their shampoo or adding a mask,” says Kelly Alvarez, Nutrire Stylist and Educator. “That’s strand care. It’s treating the symptom. The scalp is where the work actually happens.”
The two leave-in treatments take slightly different approaches to fostering scalp health. The daytime formula energizes and fortifies the scalp while supporting fuller, more voluminous-looking hair, while the nighttime treatment gently exfoliates buildup and replenishes moisture while you sleep. Together, they help keep the scalp balanced and hydrated without weighing down the roots or leaving behind the greasy residue that can make some scalp serums a nonstarter—especially for anyone with fine or thinning hair.
And unlike a weekly clarifying treatment or scalp scrub, the duo is designed to be part of your everyday routine. The lightweight formulas absorb quickly and work directly at the root, so you can give your scalp some much-needed attention without sacrificing volume or turning freshly washed hair into an oil slick. The result is a healthier-looking scalp and hair that appears fuller, bouncier, shinier, and noticeably less flaky.
A legendary NBA coach has married his former assistant’s ex-wife. San Antonio Spurs president Gregg Popovich has tied the knot with Mary Barth Budenholzer, according to marriage records seen by TMZ. Popovich, 77, worked closely with Mike Budenholzer as they went on to win four NBA Championships with the Spurs. He remarried in Bexar County, Texas, on September 16, according to the documents—a decade after her divorce from Budenholzer. Mike Budenholzer worked closely with her new husband, coaching under Popovich from 1996 to 2013. He later left to coach the Atlanta Hawks and won the coach of the year award in 2015. During their time together, the two men won four of Popovich’s five NBA titles. Exactly when the new couple got together remains unknown. Popovich’s first wife, Erin, died in 2018. The Budenholzers have four children together, according to the New York Post: William Vincent, John Bent, Savoia Elizabeth, and Hanna Louise.
Construction workers in Southern California have uncovered the remains of a giant mammal that roamed the region around 40 million years ago—but scientists still don’t know exactly what it was. The fossils, found about 12 feet underground at a water infrastructure project, include massive limb bones, ribs, and other fragments believed to belong to a single animal, the city of Oceanside said in a statement. Paleontologist Joseph El Adli has narrowed the possibilities to two extinct groups: a “thunder beast,” a huge hoofed mammal related to modern horses and rhinos, or a “swamp rhino,” a barrel-bodied herbivore that lived partly in water. Researchers made the discovery on August 31 during a routine excavation in the fossil-rich Santiago Formation, but the animal’s identity remains elusive without a skull. El Adli is hoping workers uncover teeth or a lower jaw—crucial clues that could solve the mystery. “It’s just sort of a hope and a prayer at this point, but that would be fantastic,” he told the L.A. Times.
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Whether CBD or THC, most cannabis products (including gummies) are usually associated with stimulating your appetite (aka giving you “the munchies”) and promoting relaxation—and, with some strains, even sleep. If you’ve ever wanted the mood-boosting benefits of cannabis sans the snacking and napping, THCV, an under-the-radar cannabinoid known for its potentially energizing effects, may be just what you’re looking for.
According to TribeTokes, a women-owned cannabis brand, THCV may not only help support focus, energy, and alertness but could also have the opposite effect on appetite as traditional THC. While THC activates receptors in the body’s endocannabinoid system associated with hunger, THCV interacts with these receptors differently and is being studied for its possible appetite-regulating effects. In other words, it may offer a gentle mood and energy lift without the usual snack attacks.
TribeTokes’ THCV-powered Fit & Focused gummies contain zero traditional THC, so you can even take one pre-workout for a subtle energy boost instead of reaching for a sugary energy drink or pricey latte. Each strawberry-flavored gummy is packed with 15 milligrams of THCV, 20 milligrams of CBG (a cannabinoid associated with focus and a balanced mood), and 15 milligrams of CBD to round out the formula. Together, this cannabinoid trifecta supports steady energy, focus, and mood without leaving you feeling jittery, “out of it,” or ready to raid the snack drawer.
Plus, because they’re caffeine-free, you don’t have to worry about the jitters or inevitable crash that can come with another cup of coffee or a standard energy supplement. Whether you take one before a workout or when you need to power through an afternoon slump, the Fit & Focused THCV Gummies are basically the antithesis of your stereotypical cannabis gummy.
Rogue AI Hacks Into Government in Terrifying First
An agent developed by OpenAI has breached an Australian healthcare system in what’s thought to represent the first such hack on a government site. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese revealed the intrusion during a diplomatic visit to the United Nations headquarters in New York on Wednesday. His deputy, Richard Marles, said the Australian government had spoken about its concerns to OpenAI chief Sam Altman in “the plainest terms” since it became aware of the hack, which saw one of the company’s agents access both public and internal government files. “I want to say and acknowledge that OpenAI have been working with us very co-operatively here. They have clearly notified us of this, and engagement with them has been critical to understanding what has occurred. We are grateful for that,” he said. “That said, what has occurred here is obviously completely unacceptable.” It comes amid growing warnings from inside the industry about what development of AI platforms may mean for the future, with some voicing fears that unregulated advancements could even lead to a mass extinction event.
The Beach Boys have abruptly scrapped three concerts just as they were due to return to the road. Shows scheduled for the coming days in West Springfield, Massachusetts, Quakertown, Pennsylvania, and North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, have all been canceled. The Pennsylvania and South Carolina venues blamed “circumstances beyond the control” of the venues, while the Massachusetts show was also pulled from the venue’s schedule. The cancellations come after the band postponed almost 30 summer dates in July, saying frontman Mike Love needed time to “recharge.” The tour celebrates the 60th anniversary of Pet Sounds, the 1966 album that cemented the band’s place in pop history. The Beach Boys are now scheduled to resume touring on October 9 in Bloomington, Illinois, followed by Cincinnati on Oct. 10 and Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on Oct. 11. The latest disruption comes more than a year after Brian Wilson died at 82.
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Thomas Gigler has been identified as the man who went overboard from the Carnival Panorama cruise ship. The 56-year-old father of three went overboard on September 18, off the coast of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, on the way to Long Beach, California, sparking a U.S. and Mexican Coast Guards search. His wife Michelle, 48, said Gigler went missing on Friday evening. By Saturday morning, she asked staff for help, so the crew announced his name over the PA system, issued a lockdown, and ordered passengers to their rooms. Passengers were on lockdown for an hour before CCTV cameras confirmed Gigler went overboard. The U.S. Coast Guard was alerted that afternoon, prompting it to dispatch a fixed-wing aircraft to aid the investigation. Gigler is a computer programmer who was traveling on the seven-night cruise with his wife Michelle and their three sons—ages 13, 11, and 9. He was supposed to celebrate his 15th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, September 23, according to his sister, Wendy Dowden, who said the couple was “getting along quite well.” But Dowden suspects a mental health crisis occurred. “He wasn’t in his right mind to have done this,” she said. The cruise ship arrived in California on September 20.
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If you’re trying to maintain a caloric deficit for fat loss, hitting protein and fiber goals to maintain lean muscle mass is a tough balancing act. Sometimes, protein bars can help—but not all are created equal. Mosh’s dessert-flavored bars make it easier to maintain your macros while on-the-go. Co-founded by Maria Shriver and Patrick Schwarzenegger, Mosh’s protein bars are made to not only fuel your body, but also your brain.
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Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Wednesday for sexually assaulting his former TV production assistant Miriam Haley in 2006. The convicted sex offender begged for mercy and apologized “to anyone I have affected with my actions,” but maintained his innocence. His attorneys said he would appeal. Judge Curtis Farber said Weinstein abused his power as an influential media figure to prey on women desperate for an opportunity in the industry, treating them as “mere objects to be played with and discarded with impunity.” The sentencing follows an overturned conviction and two mistrials on the same allegation. Weinstein will next appear for resentencing in California for raping and sexually assaulting Italian model and actor Evgeniya Chernyshova in a hotel in 2013. Farber said whether Weinstein’s prison terms will run simultaneously will be up to the California judge, but said that if it were up to him, he would make Weinstein, 74, serve them consecutively—effectively putting him behind bars for the rest of his life. The disgraced Hollywood producer’s multiple accusations of sexual assault in 2017 sparked the #MeToo movement, eventually leading to his first conviction of rape in 2020.
Taylor and Tay Lautner announced the birth of their first child in a joint Instagram post on Wednesday. Their daughter is pictured next to a frame with “Lennon Taylor” needlepointed in cursive with the caption, “One week loving our sweet little Lenny🤍Lennon Taylor Lautner🎀 9.16.2026.” Taylor previously dated pop star Taylor Swift in 2009 until marrying Taylor Dome in 2022. Tay started going by “Tay” more often after marrying her husband, and her family differentiates between the two by calling them “girl Tay” and “boy Tay.” The couple announced they were expecting in March and revealed the gender in June. On their podcast, The Squeeze, she said she was scared to share her pregnancy, saying she’d never put anything that personal on the internet before. She also got candid with her struggles comparing herself to other expecting mothers and how “fit” they are.