Rogue Passenger Busted Over Wild Jet-Towing Vehicle Rampage
A passenger at John Wayne Airport sparked a bizarre airfield chase Tuesday night after allegedly stealing a vehicle used to tow aircraft. The incident began around 5:30 p.m. in Orange County, California, when a man waiting to board a Delta Air Lines flight to Seattle left the terminal and entered the airfield, according to an airport spokesperson. He allegedly took an Alaska Airlines tug used to move aircraft and drove it across the airport grounds before crashing into another vehicle. The man then reportedly attempted to steal an American Airlines lavatory truck, but airport police caught up with him before he could take it. Paramedics transported the suspect to a hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. The chaotic episode briefly disrupted airport operations, but normal activity resumed soon afterward. Authorities have not disclosed what prompted the passenger to leave the terminal or allegedly take the airport vehicles.