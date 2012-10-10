Romney: I Won’t Raise Taxes

CHEAT SHEET
Mitt Romney’s latest sweeping claim: “I’m not going to raise taxes on anyone.” The pledge airs in a new commercial that debuted Wednesday, the day after the GOP candidate claimed he will not change any abortion laws. As Romney campaigned in the key battleground state of Ohio, President Obama spent a rare day at the White House, as aides began to shape expectations for Thursday’s vice-presidential debate between Paul Ryan and Joe Biden. For Ryan, that meant hyping his planned responses on spending issues and domestic policy, while Biden is expected to be stronger on foreign policy.