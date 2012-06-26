Romney Makes Inroads in Silicon Valley

President Obama is finding less hope and more change in Silicon Valley this year. Though Obama is still outraising Mitt Romney in donations from tech-company employees, Romney has raised nearly $340,000 from tech companies this year, far more than the $240,000 John McCain had picked up through May 2008. Meanwhile Obama’s $1.4 million haul is significantly less than the $1.6 million he had earned by this time in the last election cycle and many think Romney, with his support for Bush-era tax cuts for the rich and free-trade credentials, will be able to continue shortening the gap. One tech-sector analyst said: “In 2008, the Obama administration looked like the best game in town. Fast forward a few more years and you see a lot of disappointment.”
