Romney Mulls Post-Election Options

Mitt Romney may not have won the election, but that doesn’t mean his job prospects are dim. Shortly after conceding the election, Mitt Romney told staffers that this would be his last political campaign, with sources saying he said “I will not fall off the map.” Sources say the former English major is likely to write another book, although some friends say he will not pursue a now-common route of defeated Republican politicians and become a pundit. But don’t think Romney follow Richard Nixon's path of running again: former John McCain campaign advisers Steve Schmidt said, “The only door that is closed to Mitt Romney for the remainder of his life is being president of the United States.”