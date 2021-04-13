DeSantis Invites Docs Back for Second COVID Panel After YouTube Takedown
[RUN IT BACK]
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has refused to back down after YouTube yanked his controversial roundtable discussion on COVID-19 last week, inviting back panelists including former Trump adviser Scott Atlas to participate in another public discussion on Monday. The group also included Dr. Martin Kulldorff of Harvard Medical School and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya of Stanford Medical School, two outspoken advocates of relaxing lockdowns in favor of “immunity via infection.” YouTube said the original video contained misinformation about the efficacy of masks. In the original video, posted in March, Kulldorff argued that children should not wear masks, while Bhattacharya said that “a lot of experts would say that wearing of masks... is not evidence-based.” DeSantis derided the original takedown of the video, calling it censorship by “big tech.”