DeSantis Made Pit Stop in Des Moines After Trump’s No-Show

Read it at The New York Times
After former President Donald Trump canceled a rally in Des Moines, citing possibly dangerous weather, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a likely primary challenger, added an unscheduled stop there. The New York Times noted that DeSantis’ pit stop “essentially kicked sand in the former president’s face by coming to an area that Mr. Trump claimed to have been told was too dangerous for him to visit.” DeSantis had spoken at two other events in Iowa before the Des Moines appearance, calling on Republicans to “reject the culture of losing.”