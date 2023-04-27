Ron DeSantis Is Weeks Away From Announcing 2024 Bid: Report
START YOUR ENGINES
The rumor mill surrounding Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and his presidential aspirations are now in overdrive, with reports the announcement of his 2024 intentions is just weeks away. NBC News, quoting four “GOP operatives.” reports DeSantis will announce an “exploratory committee” in mid-May, with an official launch to come later. Historically, such announcements make it clear the candidate is in the race for the nomination. According to NBC, Team DeSantis has been mulling over the right time to announce, with one side calling for an early announcement, on May 11, to counter frenemy Donald Trump’s narrative as the top contender for the GOP race. The other side say that is too early, according to the outlet, however all have since agreed on a mid-May date. “It feels like a team that is staffing up, not scaling down,” said one of the Florida Republican operatives about the political scene in Tallahassee. “Large campaigns require in-house planning and this has been ‘vendors: assemble’ week in Tallahassee,” said another. DeSantis’ team did not respond to a request seeking comment from the outlet.