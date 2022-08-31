A Wisconsin Fake Elector Is Answering Phones for Sen. Ron Johnson’s Campaign
GRIND NEVER STOPS
A Wisconsin woman who allegedly took part in a doomed scheme to catapult former President Donald Trump into office for a second term has reportedly found a new gig: working for the re-election campaign of Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI). Pam Travis, one of 10 Wisconsin Republicans under scrutiny for falsely claiming to be a presidential elector, has been on Johnson’s payroll since at least March, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Federal election financial reports subsequently obtained by NBC News reflected that Travis had been paid more than $10,000 by the campaign since April. “She is a grassroots staffer answering phones,” another Johnson spokesperson texted NBC. “This is being blown way out of proportion. Johnson has struggled to distance himself from the plot since June, when the Jan. 6 committee revealed that his top aide had reached out to then-Vice President Mike Pence’s team about handing off an “alternate slate of electors” from Wisconsin and Michigan. “I had virtually no involvement,” Johnson insisted to a WISN journalist earlier this month. “Literally, my involvement lasted seconds, OK?”