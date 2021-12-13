You Can Get the Coveted Roomba Vacuum For Just $175 Right Now

`One of the best investments I made in recent years was getting a robot vacuum. I’ll still break out my Dyson when I need to, but having a robovac take care of the everyday dirt has been a godsend, especially since I’m home a lot more now. If you want to stay on top of the dust and dirt in your home without having to set aside time to vacuum yourself, I’ve got great news. As part of Amazon's Epic Deal Days event, these best-selling iRobot Roomba robot vacuums and mops are on sale at up to 42 percent off. To be honest, I haven't seen these kinds of discounts on iRobot since Prime Day, so you may not want to sit this one out.
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum: This baseline model is a generous $125 off the original price ($300). If you've been waiting to invest in a robovac, now's the time to do it.
iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum Cleaner
Down from $299
iRobot Braava Advanced Robot Mop: This is your base-level iRobot mop and dry sweeper and it's a whopping $100 off right now.
iRobot Braava Robot Mop
Down from $299
iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550) Robot Vacuum: Scouted contributor John Brandon has a version of this vacuum and cannot get enough of it. It self-empties, has advanced mapping technology and 10x the suction power of previous models.
iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550) Robot Vacuum
Originally $1000
