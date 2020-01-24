CHEAT SHEET
    Six People Killed as Shooter Attacks Small German Town

    GUNNED DOWN

    Jamie Ross

    Reporter

    REUTERS

    Six people have been killed in a shooting in the small south-west German town of Rot am See. Local police said an unnamed suspect has been detained after the attack. According to Reuters news agency, police in the nearby town of Aalen said the incident appeared to be linked to an unspecified “personal relationship” between the suspect and victims. The Bild newspaper reported that those killed in the attack were the suspect’s family members, but that hasn't been confirmed by officials. Local reports suggest the gunman was in his thirties. The shooting happened early Friday afternoon. Rot am See is a small town of just 5,000 residents.

