Rothy’s New Lightweight Tote Is the New Mary Poppins Bag

I am not a clutch kind of gal. Try as I may, there are just too many valuables I carry with me at all times: sunglasses, wallet, tablet, vaccination card, 10 lipsticks, tissues, blue and black pens, a notepad, my planner—you get the gist.

I need a giant Mary Poppins-style bag with me at all times, so I generally pack all of my essentials into an oversized everyday bag that goes with me everywhere I go, from the gym, to work, to happy hour. I need an oversized bag that can survive the harshest of conditions that come up in my day-t0-day, and not many bags live up to the challenge.

That’s why I was excited to try Rothy’s newly released bag called The Lightweight Tote. The sustainable accessory, which is made from 100 percent recyclable materials, is an everyday bag that lives up to the well-made quality that Rothy’s is now known for.

Rothy's Lightweight Tote Bag Buy at Rothy's $ 175 Free Shipping | Free Returns

And at $175, The Lightweight Tote is one of Rothy’s most affordable bags. It comes in an array of fun, easy-to-accessorize shades. The colorful lineup, which includes such hues, including Bloom Purple, Evening Sun, Lemon Lime, Morning Sky, and other colors, is anything but bland.

I’ve had my fair share of canvas and even leather carry-all totes that quickly become stained, unraveled, unhinged messes within about six months of heavy use, but The Lightweight Tote is not that bag. It can stand up against just about anything you throw against it and in it. And, the knit-like material itself is soft and forgiving, but the bag has incredible durability.

The bag itself is, yes, lightweight, as the name suggests, but it is not too lightweight; it’s roomy, sturdy, maintains its shape, and holds just about anything you need to get through your day and then some.

Rothy's Lightweight Wristlet Buy at Rothy's $ 95 Free Shipping | Free Returns

And in case you come across spills, loose lipsticks, or unruly snacks that break loose from packaging, not to worry. Like all of Rothy’s products, the bag is machine washable and will be back to looking almost brand-new after a visit to the wash cycle. I especially like utilizing Rothy’s The Wristlet inside The Lightweight Tote to hold other items like my wallet, cell phone, and other goods I need to access quickly. It brings more organized chaos to the madness that my handbags tend to create. But no matter what your style is—messy or maintained—you’ll benefit from carrying The Lightweight Tote.

