The Rothy’s X Evian Collab Features Luxury Tennis-Inspired Gear Made From Bottles At The US Open

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

With the final Grand Slam of the tennis season coming up quickly, there is no better time to load up on all the tennis gear and apparel. That being said, if you really want to get something stylish and sustainable, look no further than the newest collab between Rothy’s and Evian. Rothy’s teamed up with the premium water brand to launch a new line of shoes, slip-ons, hats, visors, bags, and shoulder slings. On top of adding in a splash of design through the classic pink and white color scheme of Evian bottles, what makes this new collaboration so unique is the materials used to make it.

All of the items in the line are made from 72,000 repurposed Evian water bottles. Rothy’s even provides the exact number of bottles used in the creation of each item with the RS01 Sneakers being made of 19 bottles and the Visor made of just four. Even more fascinating than this is that the 72,000 water bottles were collected by Evian at last year’s US Open, meaning you will be directly buying a small piece of history and memorabilia as well. So not only will you be supporting more sustainable tennis gear, but that gear will be made from bottles that were used by fans and players during one of the biggest tournaments of the year.

Rothy's X evian The Sling Buy at Rothy's $ 195

Rothy's X evian The Cap Buy at Rothy's $ 95

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more apparel deals, including Spanx coupons,Nordstrom coupons, Macy’s coupons, and H&M coupons.