Rouhani Thrilled As Sanctions Lifted

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday that the landmark nuclear deal set to be implemented had pleased all the parties involved except Israel which would continue to be on the lookout for violations of agreements in the deal. "In (implementing) the deal, all are happy except Zionists, warmongers, sowers of discord among Islamic nations and extremists in the U.S. The rest are happy," Rouhani said. As sanctions on the country are lifted, over $30 billion in overseas assets would become available to Iran, which Rouhani plans to use to improve the country's economy.