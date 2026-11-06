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Routed Trump Delivers Bizarre Lecture to ‘Foolish’ Leaders

Trump praised the “riches” brought by AI amid growing grassroots opposition.

Trump extols the virtues of a new AI-powered government website in September.

Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

By Tom Porter

President Donald Trump has raged at “foolish” leaders rejecting the “riches” brought by AI, days after millions of voters rejected the president’s tech policies in the midterms.

In a Truth Social post early Thursday, Trump, 80, extolled the virtues of AI, which he has sought to rebrand as ‘Super Intelligence,’ or SI.

“As President, I am 100% in favor of Super Intelligence (SI), and will work with the many States in the U.S. that want to become RICH by having them,” posted Trump. “They are GOLD, and only foolish leadership will say “NO” to the riches they bring! President DJT”

A drone view shows xAi's gas turbines in Southaven, Mississippi, U.S., May 30, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Wurm

A drone view shows xAi’s gas turbines in Southaven, Mississippi, in May.

Kevin Wurm/REUTERS

The post comes amid growing grassroots opposition to the emergence of vast data centers used to power AI across the U.S., voter unease about the technology’s impact on jobs, and market turbulence in the wake of the Democratic midterm victory.

In Nevada, Texas and Ohio, opposition to the new centers and pledges to regulate AI more closely were among the cornerstones of winning campaigns by Democrats.

Democrats are reportedly planning a swath of new bills aimed at regulating the technology and data center development when they take power in January.

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Trump has taken a hands-off approach to regulating AI, arguing that it could hamper the U.S. in its race for global AI dominance with China.

The AI boom has helped power the U.S. economy, with stocks in AI firms breaking records, and the data center boom fueling the construction sector. But deep voter mistrust remains.

“Expect a tsunami of new rules and oversight,” Darrell West, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, a think tank, told The New York Times.

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The sector remains hugely volatile, and global stocks tumbled to 18-month lows on Friday amid fears that the new Democrat-controlled Congress could slow AI’s rise.

Trump has sought to take advantage of the market chaos, in posts on Truth Social Thursday, blaming Democrats and their voters.

“The Stock Market suffered one of the Worst Days in History based on the results of the Election. Such a sad thing to watch!” Trump posted on Truth Social Thursday.

“It took so much work to get us to a level that no one has ever seen before, and then this. Your 401(k)s have, therefore, dropped. Remember, it wasn’t Republicans, it was Dumocrats.”

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Tom Porter
Tom PorterBreaking News Reporter

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