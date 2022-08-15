Roxy the Dog Survives After She Was Stabbed 17 Times, Gives Birth
‘IT’S A MIRACLE’
A dog who was stabbed more than a dozen times has survived what some animal rescue service workers described as one of the most evil acts they had ever seen. Roxy, a brown-and-white pit bull mix, sustained stabbing wounds across her face, neck, shoulder, leg, ear, and abdomen in the July 23 attack in Fresno, according to The Fresno Bee. “Considering all that she’s been through, it’s a miracle that she’s alive,” Evon Dumesnil, an animal rescue volunteer, told the publication. “I don’t have all the details of what happened, but what I do know is that this was an evil act done by a monster.” Then, less than two weeks later and still recovering, she gave birth to a litter of puppies. “It was a very dangerous pregnancy, a very hard labor, and she was still trying to heal from being stabbed all over and losing a lot of blood,” said Marguerite Murphy, founder of South County Tail Waggers. “But six of seven puppies made it. She made it. She’s a survivor.” Police confirmed via Fresno Humane Animal Services that authorities were investigating the incident. In an Instagram post, Fresno Humane wrote: “She will be loved from here on.”