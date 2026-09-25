Royal Dog Dies Days After Her Princess Owner

Princess Astrid of Norway’s rescue chihuahua Wilma has died just a few days after the royal’s death. Astrid, the older sister of the late King Harald V, died Sept. 11 at age 94. In her final years, she used a wheelchair and was regularly seen with her “constant companion,” Wilma, on her lap, including at royal events. According to an online tribute from the Royal House of Norway, Wilma was living with one of Astrid’s five children in the days following her owner’s death. Soon after, “Wilma also passed away peacefully, resting where she was happiest—on a warm and welcoming lap.” Astrid had adopted Wilma from a rehoming center after her previous rescue dog, Tarzan, died. “Dogs accompanied the Princess throughout her life—she received the first one from her parents on her second birthday,” the online tribute said. Tarzan was also a regular during royal events and even appeared with the princess on the balcony of the Royal Palace in Oslo.
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