Royal Family Wishes Meghan Markle a Happy 40th Birthday
HAPPY BIRTHDAY
Meghan Markle is celebrating her 40th birthday by helping other women. The Duchess of Sussex announced a mentorship program called “40X40” in which she’s asking 40 friends to spend 40 minutes of their time mentoring women who are re-entering the workforce after leaving it during the coronavirus pandemic. “I think if we all do it, and all commit 40 minutes to some act of service, we can create a ripple effect,” Markle said in a video with Melissa McCarthy. Nearly 2.4 million women have left the workforce in the U.S. during the first year of the pandemic, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Many members of the royal family have extended their well wishes to Markle for her birthday via Twitter. “Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very Happy Birthday today!” read a tweet from the Royal Family account, which represents Queen Elizabeth and Buckingham Palace. Accounts for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Charles and Camilla also shared celebratory messages.