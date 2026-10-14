JUDGEMENT PASSED Royal Passed Out on Street With Toddler After Cocaine Binge She pleaded guilty to neglect and has been sentenced. CPS

A royal was found passed out on a London street after a cocaine bender next to a barefoot toddler, a court has heard.

Mahrah Al Nahyan, 32, of the royal family of Abu Dhabi, admitted to one count of child neglect after she was found slumped against railings. She was found next to a passed-out man in the west of the British capital while a three-year-old she had been looking after played by a nearby road.

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Passersby called emergency services after seeing the toddler, and some stayed with the child while they waited for authorities to arrive.

She was found next to a man, the Times reported. CPS

Al Nahyan is understood to have remained unconscious for around 30 minutes during this time, the Times of London reports.

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When she woke up, eyewitnesses claimed she said, “This is not a slaughterhouse. Why do you care so much? Why are you so worried?”

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Footage of the incident in June this year, obtained by the Crown Prosecution Service, appears to show Al Nahyan sitting on a sidewalk, head slumped, with her back against railings in front of a property.

“They noticed the child was unattended, without shoes on the street with a scooter and members of the public intervened as he seemed to be in close proximity to moving traffic,” Southwark Crown Court heard from prosecutor Rio Pahlavanpour on Tuesday, according to the Times.

She is part of the ruling family of Abu Dhabi through marriage. It is thought to be one of the world’s richest families. The court heard she receives a monthly allowance worth around $10,500.

She is part of the Abu Dhabi royal family. FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images

Following her guilty plea, she was sentenced to a two-year community order that included a rehabilitation requirement. She also received a fine worth around $6,500 and $1,300 in court costs.

Her lawyer Stephen Vullo said she had not taken cocaine that day but rather was exhausted from having taken it previously.

He noted that since she had entered the Priory center, a drug treatment facility in Woking outside of London, she had stayed clean. He added that she had shown “significant remorse and resolve to overcome her addiction.”

“The immediate future is she intends to complete all of the steps of a three-month program which will come to an end at the end of this month,” he said.

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“Her plan after that is to rent a property in the Guildford area and become a day patient there, where she will attend Narcotics Anonymous.”

He added: “She made a grave mistake that day and she knows it.”

The presiding judge, Justice Jeremy Johnson, told Al Nahyan that “By leaving [the toddler] to play barefoot in the street while under the influence of drugs, you showed a recklessness and disregard for [the child’s] safety.

“On one occasion, they ran towards the road while chasing a piece of paper until a member of the public contained [the toddler].

“But for the intervention of strangers, there was a serious risk they would be seriously injured or worse. They could have run away, become lost. They could have been taken or harmed by a stranger and could have become distressed seeing you and your friend unconscious in the street.”

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