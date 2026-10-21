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Royals Stand United at State Dinner After Prince Harry’s Latest Stunt

King Charles stood shoulder to shoulder with his son and heir, Prince William. Harry wasn’t even an afterthought.

William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales, arrive for a State Banquet at Windsor Castlein in Great Britain on October 20, 2026.
opinion

Isabel Infantes/REUTERS

By Tom Sykes

King Charles lauded Prince William in a speech during a state banquet for the Sultan of Oman Tuesday night, while completely ignoring his other son, Harry. “There can be few happier symbols of success than a living relationship being passed from one generation to the next,” Charles said; he added that he is “delighted” with William and, when speaking of “successors,” made clear the distinction between his working royal heir and his non-working spare. He was speaking just hours after Harry took a jab at William in an interview with GQ by suggesting that, while he is keen for reconciliation, others “don’t want to work it out.” (As the inevitable headlines sprouted, a spokesman for the Sussexes said the comment was “absolutely not intended as a swipe at his brother” and was made “in a general context.”) Eight working members of the royal family attended the banquet, which was the first incoming state visit since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to the U.K.—as private individuals, the couple do not take part in royal engagements. Nobody at Windsor Castle appeared to miss them.

Want more royal gossip, scoops and scandal? Follow all Tom Sykes’ reporting at The Royalist on Substack or listen to The Royalist podcast on YouTube.

Read it at Substack

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