Rudy to Tiger: ‘Hang in There’

From one cheater to another: “Hang in there,” was Rudy Giuliani’s advice for Tiger Woods when asked at the premiere of Nine. Giuliani, whose 16-year marriage broke up in 2000 after allegations of two affairs (one with his current wife, Judith Nathan), said, “He’s going through a tougher period. I know him and at an early stage in my son's career, he was very kind and nice to him.” Giuliani was complimentary in particular of Tiger’s interpersonal skills with children: “He has a big heart for children. He's a very, very fine man. And people should know the way he treats children. We know he's going to get through it.”