Score a New Machine-Washable Rug From Ruggable for 25% Off

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1
’90s Soap Star Heartthrob Dies at 59
STAR REMEMBERED
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Published 10.05.26 9:28PM EDT 
Actor Mark Mortimer attends the 26th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards on May 21, 1999 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Actor Mark Mortimer attends the 26th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards on May 21, 1999 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Actor Mark Mortimer, best known for his role as Nick Hudson on the soap opera Another World, has died aged 59. Mortimer died on September 23, “surrounded by the people he loved most, after a fearless journey with cancer,” according to an obituary written by his family. “He was an Army veteran, a model, an actor, an entrepreneur and a builder. He was a husband, father, son, brother and friend,” Mortimer’s family wrote. They added that “of all the titles Mark held throughout his life, the two that mattered most to him were husband and dad.” Mortimer joined Another World in 1996, becoming the third actor to take on the role of Nick Hudson, following Justin Chambers and Kevin McClatchy. He appeared in 81 episodes until the NBC soap ended in 1999, after 35 years on air. Mortimer’s other acting credits also include Spin City, Killing Cupid and Lethal, while his final role was in the 2005 film The Nowhere Man. Mortimer was diagnosed with cancer in 2024. That same year, he and his wife Christie founded the Integrative Access Foundation to provide people with cancer access to therapies they may not be able to afford. Mortimer is survived by his wife, Christie, and their daughter, Hunter, as well as his parents, siblings, and extended family.

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Read it at People

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2
Disgraced House Speaker Dies at 84
COMPLICATED LEGACY
Lauren Hartley 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.05.26 10:20AM EDT 
Speaker of the House Dennis Hastert next to his seat in the Congressional Chambers shortly before President Bill Clinton delivers his State of the Union speech before a joint session of Congress on January 20, 1999.
Speaker of the House Dennis Hastert next to his seat in the Congressional Chambers shortly before President Bill Clinton delivers his State of the Union speech before a joint session of Congress on January 20, 1999. David Hume Kennerly/David Hume Kennerly, Getty Images

Former Speaker of the House Dennis Hastert, whose political legacy unraveled in a hush-money scandal involving his sexual abuse of teenage boys, has died at the age of 84, officials said Monday. Hastert died from natural causes Saturday at his home in Chicago, the Kendall County Coroner told the Associated Press. The longest-serving Republican House speaker in history, he was the highest-ranking elected U.S. official to face jail time. He was sentenced to 15 months in prison on charges tied to his efforts to conceal hush-money payments made to cover up his sexual abuse of teenage boys while working as a high school wrestling coach. Hastert represented Northern Illinois in Congress from 1987 to 2007. During his time as Speaker, he worked closely with President George W. Bush on his policy agenda. Bush said he was “indebted to Denny for his candid advice and strong support.” Zachary Farden, the U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, said after Hastert pleaded guilty in 2015 to violating banking laws, “Mr. Hastert’s legend and legacy are gone, and in its place are a broken, humiliated man. That is how it should be.”

Read it at CBS News

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Score a New Machine-Washable Rug From Ruggable for 25% Off

SALE ALERT
Mia Maguire 

Commerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker

Updated 10.06.26 1:58AM EDT 
Published 10.06.26 1:57AM EDT 
Ruggable sale amazon prime early access sale 2022
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Ruggable.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Rugs often function as the low-profile centerpiece of a room, bringing color, texture, and personality to any space, but between shedding pets and clumsy kids, our rugs take quite the beating daily. Unfortunately, while washing rugs in the washing machine is convenient, most rugs aren’t designed to make it out alive of a washing cycle. Fortunately, there’s Ruggable. Ruggable, a luxe rug brand that designs unique waterproof rugs, offers a variety of (actually chic) rugs that stay intact in the washing machine time and time again. Skip the laborious spot cleaning and costly dry cleaning trips and just invest in one of Ruggable’s washable rugs—it’ll pay for itself in a few months.

Ruggable Black Friday Sale
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Best of all, you can score up to 25 percent off Ruggable for the next 48 hours during its current flash sale. Choose from bestselling area rugs to cute doormats, plus a selection of designer collaboration designs in partnership with Jonathan Adler. Ruggable rarely offers discounts this large, so now’s your chance to see what all the hype is about while it’s marked down.

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3
‘The Batman’ Sequel Abruptly Halts Production
DARK KNIGHT DELAY
Reagin von Lehe 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 10.05.26 5:08PM EDT 
Published 10.05.26 4:12PM EDT 
Robert Pattinson attends a special screening of The Batman.
Robert Pattinson attends a special screening of The Batman. Joe Maher/Getty Images

Production on The Batman Part II has halted in London as director Matt Reeves tends to a family matter. Warner Bros. and DC Studios released a statement, saying, “Matt has the full support of DC Studios, and we look forward to continuing the journey soon.” The pause adds uncertainty to a sequel already delayed several times, with its release shifting from October 2025 to October 2027, and then to Feb. 18, 2028. The current stoppage comes after Paramount Skydance’s proposed acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, a deal expected to leave the combined company with just under $80 billion in net debt. Sources told Deadline it’s too early to say whether the pause in filming will delay the film again. The movie has a star-studded cast with Robert Pattinson as the famous superhero, as well as Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell, Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Brian Tyree Henry, Jayme Lawson, and Charles Dance.

Read it at DEADLINE

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4
Putin’s NHL Star Pal Announces Retirement
GAME OVER
Reagin von Lehe 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.05.26 1:27PM EDT 
Washington Capitals left winger Alex Ovechkin (8) skates against the New York Rangers during the second period at Madison Square Garden.
Washington Capitals left winger Alex Ovechkin (8) skates against the New York Rangers during the second period at Madison Square Garden. Danny Wild/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The NHL’s all-time leading goal scorer, Alex Ovechkin, has announced that this year, his 22nd season in the league, will be his last. He made the decision with his family after the Washington Capitals missed the playoffs. The 41-year-old Capitals captain issued a statement on Monday with the team, saying, “I love this game so much, but I know in my heart it’s the right decision.” Ovechkin helped lead the team to its lone Stanley Cup championship in 2018. His final-year contract pays $1 million, plus a $4.75 million bonus and a $3.25 million signing bonus. Ovechkin appeared in a political video for the United Russia Party this past September, which supports President Vladimir Putin. “They asked me to do this… I’m Russian, and I support my country.” Ovechkin said when asked about the video. He and his family will retire to Russia once the season ends. Ovechkin also started a social movement supporting Putin in 2017, and a picture of him with the Russian president is his Instagram profile picture. After the invasion of Ukraine, Ovechkin said, “I’m for peace and love, and I hope everything is going to be OK.”

Read it at USA Today

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Upgrade Your Kitchen Before the Holidays With This Scratch-Resistant Cookware Set
ONLY PANS
Scouted Staff
Published 10.01.26 5:09PM EDT 
Circulon ScratchDefense nonstick cookware set arranged on a white marble countertop against a gray subway tile backsplash, with a straining lid, mushrooms, red chili peppers, and a striped kitchen towel.
Circulon

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Food that won’t stick, pans that won’t scratch, and cleanup that won’t take all night? Yes, please. Circulon’s 12-piece cookware set handles the holiday’s most-loved dishes (and hosting hassles) this year—and for many years to come.

This complete set includes all the kitchen essentials you need: two saucepans with straining lids, one sauté pan with lid and convenient helper handle, one stockpot with lid, and three frying pans (8.5, 10, and 12 inches).

12-Piece ScratchDefense Nonstick Cookware Set
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Each piece is made with aerospace-grade materials to create a thicker and harder surface than ordinary non-stick pans. The triple-layer surface delivers unparalleled durability, eliminating scratching, sticking, and flaking. During testing, the pans withstood 350,000 scrapes from a five-pound metal spatula. They are also oven-safe up to 400°F (lids up to 350°F) and are dishwasher-safe—a must for holiday hosting.

The best part? Circulon’s Thanksgiving prep sale is live right now. The more you buy, the more you save: score 15 percent off $150+, 20 percent off $250+, and 30 percent off $350+. That means you can get this twelve-piece set for just $280, with free shipping, too.

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5
‘One Day at a Time’ Singer Dies at 86
GLASGOW'S GREATEST
Lauren Hartley 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.05.26 4:06PM EDT 
Scottish singer Lena Martell posed on 9th February 1972.
Scottish singer Lena Martell posed on 9th February 1972. Jack Kay/Jack Kay, Getty Images

Singer Lena Martell, the first Scottish female solo artist to reach No. 1 with a single, has died at 86 following a short illness. The Glasgow native, whose hit “One Day at a Time” sold 20 million records, died peacefully in a care home, the Glasgow Times reported. Martell understudied Barbra Streisand in Broadway’s Funny Girl and hosted a Saturday-night BBC show that launched in 1971 and ran for a decade. Away from the spotlight, Martell also battled cancer, during which she took care of her mother, who was suffering from Alzheimer’s. She was diagnosed with throat cancer in 1979—the same year “One Day at a Time” topped the charts—and developed breast cancer in 1997. The singing legend underwent triple heart bypass surgery in 2008. She declared bankruptcy in the early 1990s after a property company she owned collapsed. Martell once described herself as living “one day at a time,” referencing her hit song. She is survived by her long-term partner David. “Lena really was a great personality and great to work with, both on and off the music,” musician Dougie Stevenson, who toured with Martell, told The Herald. “She’ll be sadly missed, especially down at the Barras. She would always be down there with dark glasses, incognito. She really loved Glasgow.”

Read it at The Daily Mail

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6
Mom, 66, and Son, 41, Identified as Victims in Medical Jet Crash
VANISHED
Reagin von Lehe 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.05.26 3:21PM EDT 
A Gulfstream G100 (IAI Astra SPX) landing in 2026.
A Gulfstream G100 (IAI Astra SPX) landing in 2026. Thierry Monasse/Getty Images

A mom, 66, and her son, 41, have been identified as two of the six people aboard the medical jet that vanished off the Nantucket coast. The mother, Marilyn Lavonne Bean, was traveling with her son, Sergio Wayne, to get treatment after she suffered a stroke, according to a family friend. Latitude Air Ambulance’s Gulfstream G100 jet flight from Bermuda to Boston lost contact with air traffic controllers at around 2 a.m. on Saturday, according to the FAA, which notified the U.S. Coast Guard. The friend said the family is “distraught” and “devastated,” and that they want people to know the mother was the family’s “matriarch,” “loved tremendously” by the “wide-island community of Bermuda.” The Coast Guard discovered a “debris field” from the missing plane on Saturday, and halted the search for the six missing people after scouring about 4,445 square miles for 66 hours. “Suspending a search is not an easy decision,” the agency said in a news release. “We express our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones affected by the tragedy.” The Bermuda Police have not named the four Canadian Latitude crew members—two pilots and two medical staff—who were also on board.

Read it at People

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7
United Flight Forced to Land After Passengers Suffer Strange Symptoms
EMERGENCY LANDING
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 10.05.26 12:34PM EDT 
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 17: A United Airlines Boeing 757 airplane departs from Los Angeles International Airport en route to Chicago on October 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images)
Kevin Carter/Getty Images

A passenger plane en route to the U.S. had to turn around and return to its starting point. The United Airlines Boeing 757-224 left Dublin, Ireland, bound for Newark, New Jersey, on Sunday and reached an altitude of 31,000 feet before it declared an emergency. Flight UA316 was approaching the Irish border when it turned around. Irish outlet The Journal reports that the crew told air traffic control they were experiencing a “very strong fuel odor that we are experiencing right now.” The flight crew said they did not think they were leaking fuel before telling air traffic control they would need a long runway because they had to make an overweight landing. They also asked support on the ground for “medical personnel,” because there had been “some reports of strong headaches and burning sensation in the nasal passages.” They added that they had “five flight attendants requesting medical attention and an unknown number of passengers needing it.”

Read it at The Journal

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8
Luxury Fashion Brand Founders Found Dead Outside Home
FAMILY TRAGEDY
Ewan Palmer 

Reporter

Published 10.05.26 12:08PM EDT 
Brian Walker, Michelle Min
Bryn Walker

The founders and co-owners of luxury women’s brand Bryn Walker have been found dead outside their Los Angeles home. The bodies of Michelle Min, 63, and her husband Bryan Walker, 61, were found in Oakland Hills on Friday morning, with a firearm recovered at the scene. Oakland police have not ruled out a murder-suicide, but have not determined who may have pulled the trigger. Paul Min, 58, the brother of Michelle, believes that the husband shot and killed his wife before turning the gun on himself. Paul told the Los Angeles Times he is angry at Bryan, while still in disbelief at the man he says he loved “like a brother.” CBS obtained video surveillance footage in which a gunshot is heard, followed by a man crying and screaming, and a second shot. Paul and Michelle said they discussed institutionalizing Bryan over fears about his mental health. “I have found a note that lists a couple of facilities,” said Min. “I speculate he saw that note or somehow figured out she was going to institutionalize him, but I have no idea.” Michelle and Bryan Walker had been married for more than 30 years.

The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a trained listener, call 988.

Read it at Los Angeles Times

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This Smart Scale Tracks Body Fat, Water Weight, and Lean Muscle Mass at Home
SCALE UP
Scouted Staff
Updated 09.28.26 6:30PM EDT 
Published 09.28.26 6:21PM EDT 
Hume Health Body Pod
Hume Health.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

You’re moving more, lifting heavier, and eating better, yet the scale isn’t budging. You could invest in a professional DEXA scan, which analyzes not only your weight but also your lean muscle mass, BMI, and other factors like water retention that may be keeping the scale stagnant. Unfortunately, a DEXA scan can cost up to $300 for one session. Hume Body Pod, on the other hand, is the next best thing—and you can use it in your own bathroom.

It’s not just a smart scale. The Hume Body Pod is a full-body scanner that delivers over 45 metrics like muscle mass, body fat, hydration levels, and metabolic age in under 90 seconds. Standard smart scales just measure your lower body, but the Hume Body Pod directly scans your entire body using clinical-grade technology to deliver readings with 98 percent accuracy compared to a DEXA scan, according to Hume Health.

Hume Body Pod
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Thanks to this next-level tech, the Hume Body Pod distinguishes between fat loss, muscle gain, and water fluctuations, so you know whether your efforts are working or if you need to adjust your approach. With the companion app, you can track these trends over time and compare measurements from three, six, and twelve months ago.

The companion app also gives you weekly health reports that show you how things like food, medication, stress, and habits impact your body. Even better, you’ll get personalized insights on what to do to reach your goals, all based on your body’s data.

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9
Tennis Star Booted From Match After Hitting Fan With Ball
FAULT
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 10.05.26 11:41AM EDT 
Daniil Medvedev
Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

Daniil Medvedev was disqualified from his China Open semifinal against Novak Djokovic after angrily swiping a ball into the crowd and striking a spectator in the eye. The world No. 5 was trailing 7-5, 5-3 after losing a point when he struck a ball that rebounded off the back wall. His backhand sent it into the front row, where it hit a spectator in the face. The fan doubled over, clutching his eye, before being helped out of the arena. “I was shocked, to be honest. I hope that person is not badly injured,” Djokovic said. He added that he sympathized with Medvedev, 30, having himself been disqualified from the 2020 U.S. Open after accidentally hitting a line judge with a ball. “I also feel sorry for Daniil. I know exactly how he feels to be disqualified in a big match. I am sure that Daniil did not want to do this intentionally.” The disqualification means Medvedev will lose the ranking points and prize money earned during his Beijing run. The incident adds to a history of emotional outbursts, including a racquet-smashing episode and a confrontation with a photographer at last year’s U.S. Open.

Read it at BBC Sport

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10
FBI Busts Alleged Chinese Agent Accused of Spying on President’s Son
FBI SPY BUST
Reagin von Lehe 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.05.26 12:06PM EDT 
A California woman, Wanying Zhang, also known as Heather, was taken by the FBI after they arrested her, and the US authorities accused her of spying on the son of Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te.
A California woman, Wanying Zhang, also known as Heather, was taken by the FBI after they arrested her, and the US authorities accused her of spying on the son of Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te. Bill Essayli/via REUTERS

The FBI arrested a California woman on Sunday on suspicion of secretly working as a spy for China to keep tabs on the Taiwanese president’s son and family. Wanying “Heather” Zhang, 34, of Irvine, allegedly traveled with a companion to Seattle in September 2025 to photograph the family’s home, according to the FBI. A neighbor’s security footage showed them taking photos with their phones in a rented black SUV. While the criminal complaint identifies the target only as a relative of a Taiwanese official, an FBI social media post identified the family as that of President Lai Ching-te’s son. Beijing has repeatedly branded Lai a separatist for championing Taiwan’s sovereignty and claims the self-governing island as its territory, despite never having ruled it. Zhang is scheduled to appear in federal court in Los Angeles on Monday.

A California woman, Wanying Zhang, also known as Heather, was arrested by the FBI, and the US authorities accused her of spying on the son of Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te at the behest of Chinese officials.
A California woman, Wanying Zhang, also known as Heather, was arrested by the FBI, and the US authorities accused her of spying on the son of Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te at the behest of Chinese officials. Bill Essayli/via REUTERS
Read it at CNN

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