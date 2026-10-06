Runway Scare as Delta and Air Canada Planes Collide

A Delta Air Lines flight “clipped” an Air Canada plane that had just landed at Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday. The Delta flight, an Airbus A350 bound for Japan, was taxiing for departure when its left wingtip hit the horizontal stabilizer of a Boeing 777 belonging to Air Canada that had just landed from Toronto. The Air Canada pilot was heard telling an air traffic controller that they “felt a shudder” and asked if things looked alright. At the same time, the Delta pilot told air traffic control that they were stopping due to an “issue with the wing tip.” No injuries were reported on either flight. Delta said in a statement, “Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people, and we apologize to our customers for the experience and delay in their travels.” Air Canada has taken its plane out of service for inspections. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident.

BREAKING: A Delta Air Lines aircraft and an Air Canada aircraft collided on the tarmac at Los Angeles International Airport. No injuries were initially reported. pic.twitter.com/x1UxoNXWFM — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 6, 2026

USA Today