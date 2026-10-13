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‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Star Dies After Crash at 46

The Glendale Fire Department pronounced the producer and songwriter dead at the scene.

Lucian Piane arrives at the premiere of "RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 7 at The Mayan in Los Angeles, California, on February 18, 2015.

Jennifer Lourie/Jennifer Lourie, Getty Images

By Lauren Hartley

Lucian Piane, also known as RevoLucian, a guest judge, producer, and songwriter on multiple seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race, has died at 46. The Glendale Fire Department responded to the incident and pronounced him dead at 4:15 a.m. on Monday after he was hit by a car in Los Angeles County. The Glendale Police Department told People that Piane had been walking in the street at an intersection when he was struck, in what officers believe was an accident. Responders found no evidence of a DUI, speeding, or running of red lights. Piane was known for his work on the theme for RuPaul’s Drag Race, and on many of RuPaul’s biggest hits, including “Cover Girl,” “Sissy That Walk,” and “Jealous of My Boogie.” Fans had previously expressed concern over Piane’s mental wellness after he posted several self-taken videos of himself rambling on social media. The songwriter and producer was arrested at gunpoint in 2019 after he refused to leave a Chase bank in Los Angeles.

Read it at The Daily Mail

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