FRIENDLESS Russell Brand Forced to Make Humiliating Courtroom Confession The comedian is on trial for allegations of rape and sexual assault from six different women. Yui Mok/Getty Images # 2

Russell Brand told jurors Wednesday morning he couldn’t find “a single person” to testify on his behalf. The comedian told the court he believed it was because of the British documentary show Dispatches, which ran an episode called “Russell Brand: In Plain Sight.” The 78-minute investigative documentary premiered on Channel 4 in September 2023. Brand, 51, is on trial in London on three counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault and one count of attempted indecent assault, involving six women and alleged incidents between 1999 and 2009. He has pleaded not guilty to all seven charges. The actor and comedian said the investigation aired allegations of rape, sexual assault, and sexual misconduct against him, which had “devastating” consequences. Brand cited a hospital not allowing him to see his son receiving open-heart surgery “due to the material published.” During his defense, his barrister asked whether he could “persuade a single person” to give evidence and whether anyone he asked would touch him “with a barge pole.” Brand said no to both. Brand was married to singer Katy Perry from 2010 to 2012 and married Laura Gallacher, the mother of his three children, in 2017. Brand doubled down, saying he didn’t consider the investigation a documentary, instead calling it “a TV show.” The investigation was Dispatches’ best-performing episode in seven years and won Best Current Affairs Program at the 2024 Broadcast Awards. Brand’s trial continues.

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