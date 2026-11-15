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‘PLASTIC MORALITY’

Russell Brand’s Wife Breaks Silence After His Rape Conviction

Laura Brand says she will continue their work together.

Russell and Laura Brand.

Ben Montgomery/Ben Montgomery, Getty Images

By Lauren Hartley

Russell Brand’s wife has spoken out for the first time since her husband’s rape conviction and subsequent prison sentence. Laura Brand, 39, commented on the case on the Sunday episode of the couple’s joint weekly YouTube series, Sunday Service with the Brands. Laura told viewers she will continue hosting the show. “[This show] may look different, but the ambitions are very much the same. And we trust God, and we trust his plan, and we trust everything He’s doing right now, even though it’s painful,” she said. “[It] will take some getting used to for me to even sit here and not have my companion, my person, with me,” she added. After her remarks, Laura shared a pre-recorded clip of her husband, filmed during his trial but not yet released. “This is a culture that has a flexible and plastic morality because it needs to use it as a net to control,” Russell said. Last week, he was handed a 10-year-and-six-month prison sentence after being convicted of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault involving four women. Laura and Russell have been married since 2017 and share three children.

Read it at People

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