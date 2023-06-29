CHEAT SHEET
    Russia Opens Criminal Cases Against American ‘Foreign Mercenaries’ in Ukraine

    CRACKDOWN

    Dan Ladden-Hall

    News Correspondent

    A Ukrainian serviceman on the battlefield. American and other foreign mercenaries are now being prosecuted in Russia.

    Serhii Nuzhnenko/Radio Liberty via Reuters

    Russia has opened criminal cases against what it called 160 “foreign mercenaries taking part in hostilities on the side of Ukraine,” state media reported Thursday. The report said Americans were among those now facing prosecution by Russia’s Investigative Committee. “As a result of interaction with the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation and other operational services, evidence of the participation of mercenaries from Georgia, the United States, Latvia, Sweden, and other states has been collected,” the report quoted the committee’s press service as saying. “Currently, 160 foreigners from 33 countries are being prosecuted.”

