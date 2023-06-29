CHEAT SHEET
Russia Opens Criminal Cases Against American 'Foreign Mercenaries' in Ukraine
Russia has opened criminal cases against what it called 160 “foreign mercenaries taking part in hostilities on the side of Ukraine,” state media reported Thursday. The report said Americans were among those now facing prosecution by Russia’s Investigative Committee. “As a result of interaction with the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation and other operational services, evidence of the participation of mercenaries from Georgia, the United States, Latvia, Sweden, and other states has been collected,” the report quoted the committee’s press service as saying. “Currently, 160 foreigners from 33 countries are being prosecuted.”