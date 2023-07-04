CHEAT SHEET
Russia Speaking to U.S. About Prisoner Swaps in Relation to Evan Gershkovich: Kremlin
Russia is in discussion with the U.S. concerning prisoner swaps, a Kremlin spokesperson said Tuesday at a briefing about the detained American Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich. “There are certain contacts in this regard, but we do not want to make them public in any way,” spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. “They must continue in complete silence.” Gershkovich was arrested during a reporting trip in Russia on March 29 and has been accused of espionage. The U.S. has denied the accusation and considers the 31-year-old wrongfully detained. Lynne Tracy, the U.S. ambassador to Russia, was allowed to visit Gershkovich in prison on Monday for only the second time since he was detained.