Russia: ‘We are Being Threatened’ by Syria Strikes

The Russian ambassador responded to the U.S. airstrikes in Syria on Friday evening by saying that Russia is “being threatened” by the military action. “The worst apprehensions have come true. Our warnings have been left unheard. A pre-designed scenario is being implemented... We warned that such actions will not be left without consequences,” Ambassador Anatoly Antonov wrote. “All responsibility for them rests with Washington, London and Paris. Insulting the President of Russia is unacceptable and inadmissible.” President Trump announced airstrikes were “underway” in and around Damascus and Homs Friday evening, and said that Russia failed to keep its promise to eliminate Syria’s chemical weapons. “Russia must decide if it will continue down this dark path or if it will join with civilized nations as a force for stability and peace,” Trump said.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- PARTNER UPDATE
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10