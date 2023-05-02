Russian Diplomat Called for ‘Rivers of Blood’ to Flow in Indonesia: Ex-Staffer
‘IT WAS TERRIBLE’
A former Russian political attaché stationed at the Russian Embassy in Indonesia says her boss called for the “slaughter” of Indonesians so that Moscow could steal the country’s land, according to a new report from Meduza. The independent outlet interviewed several current and former employees of Russia’s Foreign Ministry to determine how attitudes among diplomats changed with the war against Ukraine—and discovered Ukrainians aren’t the only ones deemed subhuman within the Russian establishment. “The diplomats’ attitude toward Indonesians was very bad,” the embassy staffer, identified only as Oksana, told Meduza. “My boss told me that all Indonesians need to be slaughtered, that rivers of blood should flow through the country, and we should take the land for ourselves,” she said, noting that he’d made the comment when she had spoken of how “kind” Indonesians are. She said she almost couldn’t believe what he’d said, but “he said it, and it was terrible.” The name of her boss was not released, and it was not immediately clear who among the diplomatic staff was acting as her boss at the time.