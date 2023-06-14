CHEAT SHEET
    Russian Nuclear Weapons Are Now in Belarus, Lukashenko Says

    ON THE BRINK

    Dan Ladden-Hall

    News Correspondent

    Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko speaks to journalists during his visit to a military-industrial complex facility in the Minsk Region, Belarus June 13, 2023.

    Press Service of the President of the Republic of Belarus via Reuters

    Belarus has started taking delivery of tactical nuclear weapons from Russia, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said. In an interview with Russian state TV released late Tuesday, the self-described “last dictator” in Europe said: “We have missiles and bombs that we have received from Russia.” He added that the bombs “are three times more powerful” than the devices dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki at the end of World War II. The deployment is the first time Moscow has sent tactical nukes outside of Russian borders since the collapse of the Soviet Union. Earlier on Tuesday, Lukashenko threatened to use nuclear weapons in the event that “a single foreign soldier sets foot on the Belarusian land.”

