Russian Shelling Kills 3 Civilians in Strikes on Homes in Ukraine
Three civilians were killed on Monday as Russian shelling hit houses in two regions of Ukraine, officials said. A residential building in the southern city of Kherson was hit three times in the space of just a few hours, Gov. Oleksandr Prokudin said on Telegram. Describing a “difficult night” for the city, Prokudin said the second attack killed a 59-year-old woman, while two more residents—including a 93-year-old woman—were injured in the other strikes. Separately, two civilians were killed in shelling in the eastern Kharkiv region, authorities said. Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine’s presidential office, said two people were killed and three others injured as Russian shells rained down on a house.