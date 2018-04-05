Russian Spy Daughter Yulia Skripal Says She's Recovering From Nerve-Agent Attack

Yulia Skripal, one of the victims of a nerve-agent attack in Britain that sparked a series of Western sanctions against Russia, has said she is recovering from her attempted murder. In a statement issued on behalf of Skripal via British police, she said she woke up over a week ago and her “strength is growing daily.” She went on to thank “the people of Salisbury that came to my aid when my father [Sergei] and I were incapacitated” and praised the staff as Salisbury District Hospital, where they were treated. “I am sure you appreciate that the entire episode is somewhat disorientating, and I hope that you’ll respect my privacy and that of my family during the period of my convalescence,” she said. The statement followed reports that Russian state TV aired a phone call between Skripal and her cousin in which she is claimed to have said: “Everything is OK. He [her father] is resting now, having a sleep. Everyone’s health is fine, there are no irreparable things. I will be discharged soon. Everything is OK.” However, the official statement did not mention the health of her father.
