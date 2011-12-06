Russian Troops Respond to Protests

CHEAT SHEET
Russian authorities detained 250 protesters on Tuesday, slightly less than the 300 who were arrested on Monday, when as many as 5,000 gathered in Moscow's central square alleging electoral fraud. Authorities ratcheted up security during the second day of protests, deploying thousands of troops in the capital and cuffing two opposition leaders. Ilya Yashin, a leader of the Solidarity movement, has already been sentenced to 15 days in prison for organizing an unauthorized rally. Activists continued to chant, "Russia without Putin" and called for a third round of protests on Wednesday.