‘Rust’ Prosecutors Target Alec Baldwin’s Allegedly ‘Reckless’ Behavior
‘CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE’
Prosecutors in Alec Baldwin’s Rust trial plan to highlight the actor’s allegedly “reckless behavior” on set, according to a court filing obtained by CNN. They will reportedly cite video evidence that the state obtained during its investigation, which, per the filing, “shows defendant’s recklessness or criminal negligence on October 21, 2021, when he shot and killed Halyna Hutchins.” The prosecutors will argue that Baldwin disobeyed safety protocols in the weeks before the shooting, CNN reports—alleging that among other troubling actions, Baldwin “engaged in horseplay with the revolver while making videos” and once fired a blank at a crew member. Baldwin has pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter and previously told CNN that he did not pull the trigger during the incident. His attorney Luke Nikas did not comment when reached by the outlet and instead referred to a defense filing requesting that the court dismiss the indictment, while accusing the prosecution of selected disclosure of evidence. The criminal trial is scheduled for July. “We look forward to our day in court,” Baldwin’s legal team said last month in a statement to CNN.