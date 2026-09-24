‘Glee’ Reboot Is One Step Closer to Becoming a Reality

A reboot of the hit series Glee appears to be one step closer to becoming reality. Co-creator Ryan Murphy told Entertainment Tonight that he and fellow writers Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan “just finished the script.” “I’ve been in touch with around 10 of the original cast members, and it’s very sweet,” he said. “They’ve all had a lot of questions, but they all were very enthusiastic about the idea.” According to Murphy, “nobody’s read” the new script yet and no details about the plot or cast have been made public. The original show, which follows the members of a failing school glee club in Ohio, aired on Fox from 2009 to 2015 and won 6 Emmy Awards out of 40 nominations over its six-season run. However, a number of the original cast met untimely deaths with Cory Monteith, Naya Rivera and Mark Salling all dying young. The series also featured dozens of celebrity guest stars, including Lindsay Lohan, Idina Menzel, Britney Spears, and Sarah Jessica Parker.
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