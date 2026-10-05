CLUB SHRED ‘American Idol’ Host, 51, Sparks Controversy With Shirtless Pic The TV personality threw his followers into a frenzy with an ab-baring snap. Steve Marcus/REUTERS

Ryan Seacrest’s latest shirtless photos have fans divided over the TV personality’s ultra-lean, muscular physique.

The 51-year-old American Idol and Wheel of Fortune host showed off his defined abs and buff arms in an Instagram post Saturday documenting what he called “a day off.”

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In the first image, Seacrest soaks up the sun, wearing only black swim trunks and sunglasses as he looks toward the sky. The post then shifts from posing to training, with a video showing Seacrest gripping a bike as his sculpted back muscles flex.

Ryan Seacrest took to Instagram to show off his chiseled physique. Ryan Seacrest/ Instagram

His noticeably lean frame quickly became the focus of the comments, where fans were split between praising the TV personality’s physique and expressing concern over his appearance.

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“I think you look great but you need to eat!” one commenter wrote.

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Another celebrated his transformation, writing, “Alright Ryan! Showing the world us 40+ guys still got it!”

A third weighed in on the heated GLP-1 debate unfolding in the comments, accusing Seacrest of relying on the weight-loss drugs to achieve his chiseled physique.

Fans are taking aim at Seacrest's fitness transformation. Jeff Neira/ABC via Getty Images

“Get off the [GLP-1] and start to eat some protein,” the commenter wrote.

Despite the recurring GLP-1 accusations that have followed Seacrest’s increasingly lean appearance, among many A-listers, he has never said he uses the popular weight-loss medications.

He has, however, been open about the considerable work he puts into maintaining his physique.

Celebrity trainer Dodd Romero, who has worked with stars including Jennifer Lopez and Lenny Kravitz, has recently been giving followers a closer look at the TV personality’s grueling gym routine.

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In one video, Seacrest can be seen squatting while gripping a massive dumbbell between his legs before strapping on ankle weights for donkey kicks and fire hydrants. The secret to his 8-pack comes from a combination of weighted sit-ups, crunches, and planks.

“I have met a lot of great men but only a few good men,” Romero wrote alongside a November 2025 video of Seacrest curling dumbbells, “and @ryanseacrest is one of the good ones left.”

Seacrest has also been candid about ramping up his wellness routine as he approached his milestone 50th birthday.

“I feel good because I can’t believe I’m turning 50,” he told Entertainment Tonight in 2024. “I’m doing everything I can to make myself feel like I’m not 50.”

That meant at times “over-exercising, eating better, over-training,” along with “lots of recovery—lots of muscle recovery—cold plunging, steaming,” he said.

The TV host has also learned the importance of recovery the hard way. Seacrest underwent elbow surgery in 2012 after tearing a tendon and has since emphasized balancing intense training with giving his muscles time to recover.

His diet is another part of the equation.

The TV show host showed off his Branzino dinner on Instagram after switching to a seafood based diet. Ryan Seacrest/ Instagram

After leaving Live with Kelly and Ryan in 2023, Seacrest told People that spending more time on one coast had been “life-changing,” allowing him to slow down his mornings and devote more attention to his health.

He described following a Mediterranean diet centered around “vegetables, fish and salad,” along with one particularly unusual morning ritual.

“I have a shot of olive oil in the morning before my coffee every day,” Seacrest said. “I find that that actually helps with weight loss and helps with your inflammation, helps with all the different systems in your body.”

Seacrest's abs don't get any rest, even while on vacation. Ryan Seacrest/ Instagram

He also said he does not eat “a ton of meat,” though he makes exceptions for special meals while dining out or traveling.

As for the motivation behind all that training, Seacrest has made that fairly clear.

He joked to Entertainment Tonight that he was doing everything he could “to make myself feel 29 again.”

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